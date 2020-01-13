Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on Sunday night suffered from Freudian slip thereby confirming his biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla and his friend Shehnaaz Gill. This was after Salman played a few clips of housemates physically assaulting each other in the past. They also included videos of Siddharth and Shehnaaz. In one video, Shehnaaz was seen slapping Siddharth, while in another video, the latter was seen pinning Shehnaaz down on the ground.

Salman asked Siddharth, “Shukla, how do you feel watching this?” Siddharth replied laughingly, “I am laughing at myself.” Salman pretended as if he was not amused. He said, “It’s not funny. It’s not funny Shukla.”

Salman continued, “The way you pinned her (Shehnaaz) down, people gave it a different colour. That you physically overpowered Sana and she was traumatised. She started hitting herself. Is Sana insane? People, who don’t watch the whole episode believe that this happened (Siddharth assaulted Shehnaaz). Why is Sana behaving like this? Is she not able to digest the respect and fame? She has gone wayward. Does she think she has actually arrived, that she will become Katrina Kaif after leaving the Bigg Boss house? Would you ever see Katrina Kaif behaving like this?

“Now, should the people watching Bigg Boss believe anything that coming to their minds or they should ignore such shenanigans? In your relationship (with Shehnaaz) which is that point where one can make out when we can think it’s a game and this is not personal.”

Salman then inadvertently let the truth out, confirming the doubts expressed by many that this year’s Bigg Boss show was biased. Salman said, “She (Shehnaaz) is looking wrong. What she did today, she is looking wrong. How long can I save her? Till when we can take (her shenanigans) in comedy? Until when we can call her a child?”

Salman’s comments proved that the makers of Bigg Boss has been saving Shehnaaz in this competition. But, Salman also had another Freudian slip during the Weekend Ka Vaar show as he also appeared to confirm his biases in favour of Siddharth.

Addressing Siddharth, Salman said, “Shukla, what you said just now explaining your intention (behind your friendly fight with Shehnaaz), we understand that because we’ve seen that and know the intention behind that. But that intention is being wrongly interpreted. You better take care of that because we show what we are able to in the hour-and-half-long show. So, do what you need to do.”

Salman’s reply also indicated the makers’ helplessness in controlling the opinion of the show’s viewers who watched the clips of the show on Voot and other social media platforms.

This year’s show has come under massive criticism for its glaring biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla. The makers of the show have refused to take punitive measures against him despite his violent and abusive beahviour. He was found to have physically assaulted at least on two occasions. He was first nominated for two weeks after Siddharth was found guilty of physically assaulting Mahira Sharma. He faced another nomination for another two weeks after he violently attacked Asim Riaz.

Instead of admonishing Siddharth, Salman was seen lashing out at Asim.