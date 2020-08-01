Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies in Singapore; months after issuing extraordinary apology to KBC host Amitabh Bachchan

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away in Singapore at the age of 64. The Rajya Sabha MP had travelled to Singapore in March for surgery due to kidney-related ailments. He died months after issuing a public apology to KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.

In February this year, Singh had issued an extraordinary apology to his former friend Amitabh Bachchan for his past utterances targeting the Kaun Banega Crorepati host, his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In a video message shared on his Facebook page, Singh had also revealed that he was fighting death and felt it was time for him to express his regrets to his former friend.

At one point of time, Amar Singh was considered to be one of the most powerful politicians in India due to his links with the Bachchan family and Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani.

He was expelled by the SP along with his protege, Jaya Prada, in 2010 for anti-party activities.