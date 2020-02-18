Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria makes grave allegations against Maharashtra ATS chief Deven Bharti in Sheena Bora murder case

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has made stunning revelations against the current Maharashtra ATS chief, Deven Bharti, accusing him of being involved in the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. Maria, who was the Mumbai Police chief when Sheena Bora murder case rocked the coastal city, has made some sensational claims in his new book Let Me Say It Now.

Maria has revealed that while interrogating Peter Mukerjea, he had asked the latter why he deemed it fit to do nothing even when his ‘stepdaughter or sister-in-law or whatever you call her’ went missing. To which, Mukerjea dropped a bombshell by revealing that he had informed Deven Bharti, who was the Joint CP (Law and Order) for the entire Mumbai.

Maria wrote that he was stunned by Mukerjea’s claims adding that he could not sleep the whole night realising that Bharti and Mukerjea knew each other. “…However why he had not divulged this vital information to me, and this despite he and I meeting on a daily basis and even travelling together to Khar Police Station! He had never told me that he knew Peter and Indrani,” NDTV quoted excerpts from his book.

Maria said that he planned to interrogate Bharti the very next day but he received his marching order from the then BJP-led government. Bharti, now Maharashtra ATS chief, has rubbished Maria’s claims.

Sheena was allegedly kidnapped from outside National College in Bandra and strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai. Both Peter and Indrani were arrested in 2015 and have been in jail since then.

24-year-old Sheena was Indrani’s daughter from her earlier marriage.