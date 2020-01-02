Former co-star of Kapil Sharma and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse, bids farewell to ‘single girl’ life with kiss from fiance Shardul Bayas

Former co-star of comedian Kapil Sharma and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse, has announced an end to her bachelorhood with a ‘last single girl kiss’ from fiance Shardul Bayas. Both Nehha and Shardul are expected to get married over the weekend in Pune.

Taking to Instagram, Nehha wrote, “Because it’s the last single girl kiss – Carrie Bradshaw.” She also shared a photo of her kiss with Shardul. Dressed in a blingy short blue outfit, Nehha was seen planting a passionate kiss on her soon-to-be husband’s lips. Fearing backlash on Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant decided to disable the comments section to her post.

Nehha, who was last seen in the popular TV series May I Come In Madam, had taken part in Bigg Boss 12. But, she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house within weeks after the show went on air.

Speaking to Times of India, Nehha said that she was happy to be in ‘this phase.’ She said, “I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Aside from May I Come In Madam, Nehha has also featured in TV series such as Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Family Time with Kapil Sharma among others.

In a long social media post in December, Nehha had opened up on how Shardul came into her life. She had written, “And the last weekend of 2019 is here … I owed a lot to myself , for someone who has been working actively since the age of 13, I was always thankful that I saw life and experienced it way beyond my tender years.. I got exposure and acceptance as an actress, realised in the process that’s my calling.. intelligence, management skills, street smartness, financial independence, my straight forward yet badass attitude all being the by products of the same, came too soon in my life .. got so consumed , I realised much later I hadn’t given my own emotions any fodder, any growth. Then came some disappointments in the name of love.. no regrets now, they contributed immensely in my own emotional, personal growth.. and when I almost gave up on the idea of belonging to someone… 2019 happened !!!! @shardulbayas came in my life like a hurricane… shredding and uprooting every doubt , insecurity, lack of trust that my past personal life gave me .. I very merrily got pulled in, in the whirlwind romance , reminding myself everytime there is an extinct species of men who MEAN the love they express.. thank you is too shallow for what u have given to this unconventionally conventional girl is too deep.. I love you. (sic)”

Neha’s future husband is a businessman and the two have been dating each other for quite some time. They are set to tie the knot in Pune on 5 January with close family members and friends expected to attend the wedding.