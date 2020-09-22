Former co-star of Amitabh Bachchan dies of COVID-19; Shabana Azmi, Renuka Shahane pay tributes on Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s tragic death

Veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who famously played a key role in Namal Halaal starring Amitabh Bachchan, has died of COVID-19 aged 79. Several prominent names including Shabana Azmi, Renuka Shahane and former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the actress.

Kamat tweeted, “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Shabana Azmi wrote on the microblogging site, “Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with #Ashalataji in Basu Chatterjee’s #Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with . Condolences to the http://family.RIP”

Renuka Shahane too fondly remembered her association with the actress saying how she always addressed her as ‘baby.’

Some of the famous films that Ashalata acted included Ahista Ahista, Woh Saat Din, Ankush, Namak Halaal, Shaukeen and Yaadon Ki Kasam.