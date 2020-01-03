Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan questions ‘moral compass’ of ‘abusive’ Siddharth Shukla’s friend Aarti Singh

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has questioned the ‘moral compass’ of Aarti Singh after the latter was seen lashing out at Asim Riaz for taking a dig at Siddharth Shukla’s father. In the video, currently being shared on Twitter, Gauahar is seen exposing the hypocrisy of Aarti, who has come to be identified as one of the most spineless housemates in this season’s reality show.

Gauahar is seen slamming Aarti by saying, “..But the way girls (Aarti) yelled at Asim (Riaz) that ‘Oye, you said it first. How dare you say that? You started it.’ I want to ask these girls that who’s been abusing for so many weeks? Who was initiating the fight up until now? Oh, this is justified. When the other person (Siddharth) was abusing, then Asim should be blamed since he was poking that ‘you poked first and that’s why he abused.’ Now that Asim said that, he’s being blamed for saying it first. I mean, I don’t understand their moral compass.”

Gauahar said that she was pained to see how girls were behaving in such a disgraceful manner in the house. She wondered why no one was able to muster the courage to tell Siddharth, who’s been a serial offender in terms of abusing and intimidating housemates.

Aarti was seen lashing out at Asim after he called Siddharth Shukla’s late father a ‘cry baby.’ This was after Siddharth had made fun of Asim by calling him a cry baby. Aarti has always exposed herself with her hypocrisy and glaring inconsistencies. First, she claimed to have experienced panic attacks since Siddharth did not stand for her in the house. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah had issued chilling warnings to Siddharth.

Aarti soon performed a spectacular U-turn and began to vociferously defend Siddharth even when he was violent and abusive. She has later targeted housemates, particularly, Asim since the latter was seen giving grief to Siddharth.