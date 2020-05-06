Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth was rushed to hospital twice in as many days earlier this week. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi took to Sambhavna’s Instagram account to inform her 2.35 lakh followers. The news of Sambhavna’s health deteriorating came just days after she paid her tribute on the tragic death of two Bollywood stalwarts, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Avinash wrote, “Hi Guys, Yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again..So there will be no vlog today., Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

The Instagram post on Sambhavna’s poor health evoked plenty of reactions. Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Get well soon darling! Avinash hope nothing serious!” Actress Anara Gupta wrote, “What happened to her … vo thik hain …???? Pls update about her.”

Last week, reacting to Irrfan Khan’s death, Sambhavna had written, “Gone too soon..Still cant believe this news..Our most favourite actor passed away.. May your soul Rest In Peace.”

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s death a day later, Sambhavna had written, “Noooooooo..This cant be true..How can God do this to us..#rishikapoor gone..I am shocked..I am broken..My heart is aching..Worst year of our lives..RIP Sir .”

Last year, Sambhavna was caught in a sting operation conducted by Cobrapost website. She was seen accepting money to campaign for the BJP by using her social media handles. Days after being exposed by Cobrapost’s Operation Karaoke, Sambhavna had launched an abusive attack against the website. In a video message, Seth said that there was nothing wrong in accepting money to discreetly push the BJP’s agenda through her social media accounts.

In the undercover video, Seth was seen discussing the offer with a Cobrapost reporter, who had introduced himself as a representative of a PR firm managing the political campaigning of the BJP. Such was her excitement that even before the reporter could finish his sentence,