Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz ‘physically assaulted,’ shares videos of bruises; song with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai releases on 10 August

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has claimed that he was physically assaulted by an unknown person while he was riding his bike. The Kashmiri model-actor took to social media to share the videos of his injuries. The incident took place just days before his new song with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana releases.

Asim Riaz

Sharing the video os his injuries, Asim said, “I was cycling right now. Some guys coming in on a bike, hit me from behind. Not from the front. They don’t have that much fucking…Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.”

According to the videos posted by Asim, he had sustained serious bruises on his left shoulder, back and both his knees. It’s, however, not clear how and why he was attacked.

No sooner did the news of his physical assault was made public, fans began to trend hashtag #GetWellSoonAsim on the microblogging site.

Asim shot to fame from the last edition of the Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss. The show had become hugely controversial after Asim narrowly missed out on winning the trophy. His fans had alleged foul play as Colors TV declared Siddharth Shukla the winner.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here