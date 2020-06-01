“For the sake of peace between our two countries, may your channel die a quick death”: Pakistani lawyer turns down Arnab Goswami’s invitation

A lawyer from Pakistan has turned down pro-BJP Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami’s invitation requesting him to join his prime time TV debate on the issue of spying. The lawyer in question is one Asad Rahim Khan, who said in his reply that if he had to ‘hear a fascist lunatic scream for war for an hour,’ he ‘would listen to Joseph Goebbel’s old speeches.’

Goswami’s Republic TV wrote in its invitation email, “We would like to get in touch with you for our show on your views on the Should we “Rift between India and Pakistan on the Spy issue as two Pakistani officials from embassy in Delhi expelled by India over spying.” It will be our pleasure to have you join us on our channel on 1st June 2020 at 9 PM, India Time via Face Time or Skype.”

The invitation added, “We at Republic TV believe that your command over the issue will add depth and perspective to our discussions and help mould popular discourse.”

But, the Pakistani lawyer’s reply was not what Goswami or his TV channel were expecting. Not only did he turn down the invitation, he also likened Goswami to fascist and lunatic. He wrote, “If I wanted to hear a fascist lunatic scream for war for an hour, I would listen to Joseph Goebbel’s old speeches. For the sake of peace between our two countries, may your channel die a quick death. Kind regards and thanking you again.”

India on Sunday expelled two Pakistani High Commission officials in Delhi, identified as Abid Hussain and Mohammad Tahir, on charges of spying. They were told to leave the country within 48 hours.

Joseph Goebbels was the minister of propaganda for Hitler’s Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945.