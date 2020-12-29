Folk singer Basudeb Das Baul, who hosted lunch for Amit Shah in Bengal, attends Mamata Banerjee’s rally; pledges support to TMC chief

Folk singer Basudeb Das Baul, who recently hosted lunch for Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to Bengal, on Tuesday turned up at the rally of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bolpur. Days after welcoming Shah at his house in Birbhum, Das has now pledged his support to Mamata Banerjee.

Das, according to The Statesman, said, “After Shah left, nobody from the BJP bothered to talk to me although they came to me with the request to host the lunch. I did all the shopping. They only bought the sweets served that day.” The famous folk singer said that he was under ‘no pressure from the TMC’ adding that he ‘came to Mondal voluntarily.’

During his two-day visit to Bengal recently, Shah had stopped at Das’ house briefly to have meal. Das alleged that he was not allowed to meet his guest during his brief stopover.

In contrast, the Trinamool leader on Tuesday welcomed the singer and placed the Uttoriyo (traditional stoles) around his shoulder that she was wearing herself.

Mamata Banerjee greets Basudeb Das baul with the “Uttoriyo” she was wearing herself https://t.co/aqf9fW69c4 pic.twitter.com/mVlc8dA9OZ — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ – কলকাতা (@iindrojit) December 29, 2020

Banerjee requested Das to give his blessings to the crowd with a LIVE performance. As expected, Das obliged the Trinamool leader gave a LIVE rendition of one of his folk songs. (Watch below from 26 mins onward).

Addressing the crowd at Bolpur https://t.co/fWNO6pEZur — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 29, 2020

Mamata Banerjee staged a huge rally in Birbhum with the TMC claiming a turnout of 1.5 lakh people is believed to be a response to Shah’s road rally. The BJP had claimed that more than 50,000 people attended their leader’s rally.

The TMC recently caused considerable embarrassment to the BJP by inducting Sujata Mondal, the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, into the party. This was after one of Banerjee’s former cabinet colleagues, Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP in Amit Shah’s presence.