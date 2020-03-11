First wedding anniversary of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani: 5 videos from famous Ambani wedding last year that set marriage goals

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani marked their first wedding anniversary on 9 March this year. Exactly a year ago, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son had tied the knot with Shloka Mehta with the who’s who of the World of global politics, entertainment, sports and business attending their wedding celebrations.

Both Akash and Shloka were recently seen having a blast when they attended the Holi celebrations organised by Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha at her new bungalow Gulita. While Isha’s husband Anand was seen drenching Radhika Merchant in color, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen chasing Shloka with some fervour. As for Akash, he was seen pushing one of his friends into a make-shift bathtub.

Both Shloka and Akash dominated social media conversations on a regular basis in the last one year. They are often chased by Mumbai’s paparazzi brigade. Last year, the Ambanis had released a special video to greet Shloka on her first birthday since marrying Akash.

Here are five videos from the Shloka-Akash wedding that will make everyone think of getting married.

Billed as #akustoletheshlo, an Ambani fan page added several videos on its Instagram account to mark the first wedding anniversary of one of India’s most celebrated young couple. In the video, Mona Mehta, the mother-in-law of Akash Ambani is seen conducting the ponkvu ceremony just before the jaimala.

2. In this video, the Ambani heir -Akash is seen overjoyed on seeing the love of his life, Shloka in the form of his bride. He unabashedly begs her to come to him as soon as possible; but the shy bride that she is, she just smiles at his innocent request.

3. The heir apparent -and groom in this case, Akash is absolutely smitten by the resplendence of his young bride, Shloka. As they exchanged the jaimala, Akash steals a kiss on Shlokas cheek understandably not able to control his emotions.

4. Taking a detour from traditional customs, India’s newlywed power couple, begin to exchange handwritten vows in English proclaiming their love for each other.

5. In this video, Shloka’s parents are seen emotional as the couple receives blessings from Kokilaben, the Ambani matriarch. As the rituals continue, the parents of the newlywed including Mukesh Ambani are seen teary-eyed.