Filmmakers come forward with financial help after veteran actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke

Several filmmakers and Bollywood celebrities have come forward with financial help after veteran actress Surekha Sikri suffered brain stroke. The nurse attending to Sikri said that they were not able to admit the actress to a better hospital due to their high fees. This prompted filmmakers such as Manish Mundra, Anubhav Sinha and Amit Sharma to come forward with an offer to help her financially.

According to media reports, Sikri suffered the brain stroke while having a juice at her home. The nurse attending to the Badhai Ho actress said that she immediately took her to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital since she could not afford any other hospitals due to their exorbitant fees.

“I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money,” Sikir’s nurse was quoted as saying.

This prompted her Badhai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao to come forward with an offer of financial support. Rao, who played the character of Sikri’s son in Badhai Ho, was quoted by Times of India as saying, “Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji’s secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her.”

Amit Sharma, who directed Badhai Ho, said, “I am in Goa, but I have been in touch with her family. She is in ICU and is under observation. She was admitted to Citicare Hospital after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday.”

Filmmaker Manish Mundra tweeted, “Who can help me with her bank details, will do my best to help her. Thanks.” Reacting to Mundra’s tweet, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, “She’s better. Out of danger. Can speak now. I’m on it now. Will reach out to you too Manish if she needs us.”

Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 and was left paralysed. She, however, recovered and needed constant care of a nurse.

The 75-year-old actress has acted in many TV soaps besides featuring in a number of Bollywood movies such as Badhaai Ho (2018), Balika Vadhu and Dev.D (2009).