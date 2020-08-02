Bollywood actor and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan has written a heartfelt note to pay tribute to friend Amar Singh hours after the 64-year-old Rajya Sabha MP and the former Samajwadi Party leader died in Singapore. Bachchan’s note came hours before he was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Reacting to Singh’s death, Bachchan took to his blog to write in Hindi, “Filled with grief, all that is left to do is to bow my head and pray. The soul and relationship that were so close are no longer there.”

Amar Singh was one of the most powerful politicians in India a few years ago due to his links with Anil Ambani, the brother of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani. He later went into oblivion after falling out spectacularly with his friend Amitabh Bachchan.

In February this year, Singh had issued an extraordinary apology to his former friend Amitabh Bachchan for his past utterances targeting the Kaun Banega Crorepati host, his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In a video message shared on his Facebook page, Singh had also revealed that he was fighting death and felt it was time for him to express his regrets to his former friend.

Meanwhile, Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital after successfully recovering from COVID-19. His son, Abhishek Bachcha, continues to remain in the hospital as his last test also came positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room.

The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day. With folded hands I express my gratitude.”