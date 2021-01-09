“Felt like Wonderstruck Woman”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has her ‘mind blown away’ on first outing since COVID-19 pandemic

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recently made her first outing to a cinema hall since the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to stay indoors. The veteran actor took confessed that the experience of visiting a theatre for the first time after many months had blown away her mind.

Archana shared a video of her outing with her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons, Ayushmaan and Aaryaman, as she wrote, “Watched Wonder Woman 1984. Felt like Wonderstruck Woman… Must say that on my very first outing (other than my shoot) I felt as safe and as at home with the amazing safety precautions and fabulous service provided at INOX Megaplex!”

Archana added, “THANK YOU! You guys totally blew our minds with the grand cinema experience you offer today!”

In the video, Archana could be seen posing for the camera in excitement from different locations of the INOX theatre.

A fan complimented Archana for seeking happiness even the smallest of things. To which she said, “That’s true. 😊Har chhoti baat mein bhi agar khushi dhoondh lo toh jeene mein bahut mazaa aata hai💃💃💃 (Life becomes truly enjoyable when you find happiness in the smallest of things).”

When a fan asked the price of her movie ticket, Archana replied, “Thoda zyada hi tha (It was a little too much).” Another fan said that Archana herself was no less than a wonder woman. The popular comedy show judge also revealed that she had opted for Michael Kors shoe after a fan inquired about the brand of her footwear.

Most cinemas and theatres have now opened in Mumbai after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Archana had recently made a hilarious suggestion that the government should train Amazon delivery persons to administer COVID-19 vaccines.