Filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday sensationally snubbed Abhishek Bachchan after he sought to tease her for her recent workout video rant targetting Bollywood actresses. Elsewhere, Abhishek’s legendary father and KBC host, Amitabh Bachchan, was seen schooling a troll for his nasty comments aimed at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Farah, who had recently lashed out at Bollywood actresses for sharing workout videos during the nationwide lockdown, tweeted on Tuesday informing how she had found her real friends. She tweeted, “Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. thank you 🙏🏻.”

Abhishek used the opportunity to tease Farah as he wrote, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! (Now upload your workout video).”

Farah had recently threatened to unfollow those Bollywood stars who were busy posting their workout or dance videos while living in self-isolation. Deepika Padukone her bluntly disagreed with Farah as she that exercising during the lockdown kept both her and her husband Ranveer going.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan found himself engaged with a troll, who had targeted him and his daughter-in-law with nasty comments. This was after Bachchan wished his Punjabi fans on Instagram on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Reacting to Bachchan’s post, one troll asked disparagingly, “Where’s Aishwarya, oldie?” Bachchan replied, “She’s at a place where you can never reach!”

Bachchan has had to face incessant trolling in the recent weeks for posting fake messages and photoshopped image in support of the Centre’s Narendra Modi government during the nationwide lockdown.