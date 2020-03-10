Days after facing police complaints along with actress Raveena Tandon and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, choreographer-director Farah Khan has sensationally revealed how a failed film by her exposed the true colours of her fake friends. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Farah also confessed to her arrogance after the box office success of Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Farah said that many of her so-called friends had celebrated the box office failure of her film Tees Maar Khan. “She said, “I don’t know if people’s perception to me changed, but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and like ‘Thank God, this one didn’t do well.’ You know that’s when I realised that it’s a boys’ club and they don’t want a little girl or a big girl in it.”

Opening about facing sexism in Bollywood, Farah said, “The sexism came there because a lot of directors and producers who I’ve worked with and thought they were my friends, they were taking such glee and spreading rumours saying that ‘oh finally we know. It was only Shah Rukh, who made the movie work.’ So much happiness was there in the industry that the movie had done well.”

Farah said that the experience taught her a lesson that she too should not have been nasty to other people’s films. “Sad to say that we also say about other people’s movies. That taught me a lesson that you have to be kinder because karma is a bitch.”

Farah said that she did not want to confront anyone after she learnt about nasty comments being made about her primarily because she was happy to know her ‘actual friends.’ The filmmaker said that she hasn’t severed her ties with them but she wasn’t friends with them from her ‘heart.’ “I can also be fake, why not,” she said.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.

