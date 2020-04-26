Farah Khan landed up at Karan Johar’s Scotland hotel room at midnight; old video goes viral after Sonam Kapoor attacks choreographer for video criticising Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif

Farah Khan recently courted controversy by lashing out at Bollywood stars such as Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif for sharing workout videos during the nationwide lockdown. Her video elicited a terse response from Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor, who fiercely disagreed with the noted choreographer and filmmaker. Days later, an old video of Karan Johar accusing Farah of desperately wooing her during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has gone viral. In the old video, Karan had alleged that Farah had landed up at his hotel room in Scotland at midnight.

The video going viral is from Karan’s interview from a TV show Yaaron Ki Baaraat hosted by Farah’s brother Sajid Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Both Farah and Karan had appeared on the show together. During the interview, Riteish had asked Karan if indeed his relationship with Farah was nothing more than just a friendship. To which Karan narrated an incident during the shooting of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan said, “Though yeh shaadi-shuda hai aur main kehna nahi chahta, Farah ne bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (Though she is married now and I don’t want to say this, Farah pursued me a lot).”

Karan continued, “Main soa hua tha Scotland ke hotel ke kamre mein aur ham title track shoot kar rahe the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ka…Main innocently shorts mein aur T-shirt mein so raha tha…Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai… Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (I was sleeping inside my hotel room in Scotland. That was where we were shooting the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Iwas sleeping innocently in my shorts and a T-Short.. In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?”

Farah also revealed that Karan Johar was extremely scared of flying and would often hang to his fellow passengers every time the flight took off. On another lighter note, Karan joked that he and Riteish could safely say that both ‘slept with both Farah and her brother Sajid.’

Farah is married to filmmaker Shirish Kundar and has three children namely Diva, Anya and Czar. She was recently in the news after Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea slammed her for her video criticising Bollywood stars for posting workout videos during the current lockdown.