Fans pray for Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s recovery as filmmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has said that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that all family members had quarantined themselves.

In a series of tweets, Rajamouli wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”

His subsequent tweet read, “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma.”

The news of Rajamouli testing positive for COVID-19 with his family members stunned fans on social media. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Rajamouli Sir! Wishing you and the entire family a fast and speedy recovery .. stay blessed .. much love.” Actress Vedhika tweeted, “Wishing you all a speedy recovery sir. Take care.” Actress Raashi wrote, “Wish you and your family speedy recovery sir!”

