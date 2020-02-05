Fans poke fun at Siddharth Shukla as WWE wrestler John Cena posts Asim Riaz’s photo on his Instagram page after Bohemia’s public praise

Days before this year’s Bigg Boss reaches its climax, fans have begun poking fun at contestant Siddharth Shukla highlighting the soaring popularity of his rival contestant Asim Riaz. This was after WWE wrestler John Cena shared a photo of Asim on his Instagram page.

No sooner did Cena, who has close to 13 million followers on Instagram, share Asi,m’s photo, fans went berserk mocking Siddharth Shukla and his fans. While some Siddharth fans wrote on Cena’s timeline stating that they were disappointed by his public endorsement of Asim. One wrote, “John I am your biggest fan from India but today I am disappointed.” Another asked, “Does John Cena watch Bigg Boss?”

On Twitter, Asim fans attacked Siddharth and his supporters with insulting comments.

Who posts Siddharth Shukla’s pictures?

Oscar winner actor Vindu Dara Singh and biggest plastermind Vikas Guptam

Who posts Asim’s picture?

Almost every previous winners, rappers from B-wood and John Cena.A tight slap on those people who doubts Asim’s fandom. #AsimForTneWin — Ishu (@Ishu97474102) February 5, 2020

Asim – Noticed by Bohemia, John Cena Siddharth – Not Even Noticed by Struggling Body builders from Andheri East. — Oxymoron (@being_xd) February 5, 2020

Asim gets support from John Cena and Siddharth gets it from Vindu😂#AsimKeAsliFans #BB13OnVoot #AsimRiaz — Priyank Srivastava (@Priyank57630346) February 5, 2020

Earlier, rapper Bohemia too had thrown his weight behind Asim with an emotional post. Thanking Asim for his praise on the famous rapper inside the Bigg Boss house, Bohemia had written, “Wow, God bless you brah. I’ve got blood relatives that are too jealous to shoutout me the way you do. #asimriaz ❤️🙏”

Bohemia has close to two million followers on Instagram.

This year’s Bigg Boss has faced flak of being explicitly biased in favour of Siddharth, who was found to be abusive and violent on more than one occasions.