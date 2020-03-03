Fans of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif in mourning after Asim Riaz shares video of chilling out with Salman Khan’s co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Days after fans declared that Asim Riaz securing a music video deal alongside Jacqueline Fernandez was an ultimate insult for Siddharth Shukla, a new video of this year’s runner-up of Bigg Boss chilling out with Salman Khan’s co-star has caused more heartburn to the fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Meanwhile, Asim fans have begun poking fun at Siddharth after it emerged that the former Bigg Boss contestant from Jammu and Kashmir has also secured a music video deal with the Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

Asim on Monday took to Instagram to share his quirky behind-the-scene video of chilling out with Jacqueline Fernandez. Asim Riaz posted a short clip of himself and Jacqueline supposedly from inside the vanity van where they seemed to be getting ready for the soon-to-be-released Holi song called Mere Angne Mein.

Jacqueline was dressed in a brown patterned lehenga and choli with a watermelon pink dupatta. A catchy golden kamarband provided some definition to the ensemble.

Asim is heard addressing his fans, “I am with Jacqueline. T-Series. We are doing it for real.” Jacqueline soon burst into laughter as she reminds Asim that he forgot to plug the name of the track Mere Angne Mein.

When Asim asks if the video will release on 7 March, Jacqueline says, “Super soon.” She adds, “I am excited. We are going to have a super Holi song.” Jacqueline then asks the fans to check out ‘this look’ of Asim. Pat comes a reply from the former Bigg Boss contestant, “And check out this look (too)” while appreciating Jacqueline’s outfit.

Asim is looking dapper in a sky blue suit with a formal white shirt while as his girlfriend Himanshi is dressed in a chequered coat with her wavy curls tumbling down her shoulders.

In another promotional video, Asim is seen with his girlfriend Himanshi making an announcement about a soon to be released video sung by Neha Kakkar.

No sooner did a fan page of Asim share the video, social media erupted with many poking fun at Siddharth’s whose declaration as the Bigg Boss winner had become hugely controversial. Many had accused Colors TV and Salman Khan of fixing the winner. On the other hand, some Siddharth Shukla fans were visibly upset particularly after learning that even Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had secured a music video deal with Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony.

Now tony kakkar neha kakkar praising sana so basically is sid a ladder to tk her miles

I m too too much upset..

First asim n now sana they used sid n sid is letting them use him. Restless.. Y no fc making any attempt to meet sud wen fans hv met him at gym — Trupti_g♥️ (@Ttruptii) February 27, 2020

Paras & Mahira; Asim & Himanshi gets a music video but Shehnaaz & Sid the most popular Jodi didn’t? @TonyKakkar and @nehakakkar like seriously? #SidNaaz

Humse (SidNaaz fans) kaunse paap huye hai?🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️@sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 — Manleen Narula (@ManleenNarula) March 2, 2020

Asim n Jacqueline- Neha kakkar

Paras n mahira- Sonu kakkar

Sidharth n shehnaaz- Dinchak Pooja

All the best to all three 🔥🔥 https://t.co/BeZhgEuwI9 — Vihaan Vohra (@vihaan_vohra) February 27, 2020

Even though Asim had finished the first runner-up, he had smashed several records by routinely trending on Twitter globally.