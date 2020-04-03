Fans demand reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show after Disha Patani’s co-star posts moving birthday wish for comedy king

Fans have demanded the reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show after Disha Patani’s co-star posted a moving birthday wish for the comedy king. This was after comedian-actor Sunil Grover reached out to his former co-star to write a moving note on Kapil Sharma’s birthday. The Bharat actor ended his day by wishing his Mom on her birthday hours after wishing The Kapil Sharma Show host.

While wishing Kapil on his birthday, Sunil wrote, “Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter.”

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

No sooner did he wish Kapil, fans began to demand Sunil’s reunion with his former friend. One wrote, “We want reunion of Dr Gulati and Kappu Sharma. Is it possible?” Another wrote, “Plzzzz return .I am not watching show because u r not there . Love from Pakistan.”

Sunil also took to Instagram to wish his mother on her birthday as he wrote, “Its the birthday of the most beautiful woman in the world. She happens to be my mom. She cut homemade halwa cake. Happy birthday Gulabo!❤️”

Sunil, who played a key part of the comedy show fronted by Kapil both on Colors TV and its new avatar on Sony TV, had stunned his fans by walking out of the show after being involved in a mid-air fight with the latter while returning from Australia in 2017. Though Kapil apologised publicly and reached out to Sunil requesting him to reconsider his decision, the latter remained firm in his decision to never work with him.

The fight with Sunil adversely impacted Kapil as the ratings for his show began to nosedive, forcing Sony TV to take the show off air. It took Salman Khan’s intervention to revive the show nearly a year later.

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which went on to become a huge blockbuster on the box office. The film had also starred Disha Patani.

