Fan invades Sara Ali Khan’s privacy once again, shocks Simmba star by kissing on hand

A video of a man invading the privacy of Sara Ali Khan on the pretext of clicking a selfie has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Sara can be seen reacting with shock after a man approaches her to click a selfie by pulls her hand to kiss before fleeing.

Sharing the video, photographer Varinder Chawla wrote, “This is no first time that fans have crossed their limits, a fan kisses @saraalikhan95 ‘s hands as she comes out of her Pilate class.” In the video, Sara can be seen coming out of her gym dressed cropped top and shorts when a girl approaches her for a selfie. Sara obliges her and happily poses for the camera when another man appears with a mobile camera to click a selfie with the Simmba star.

It was here when a man seemingly took advantage of the crowd and greeted Sara with a handshake. Sara reciprocated by extending her hand only to be left shocked as the man planted a kiss. Sara’s security personnel chased the man in anger for his inappropriate behaviour.

The video has left fans shocked. One wrote, “Get a bodyguard Sara..this is so disgusting.” Another wrote, “This is too much,,,,u r catching her hand on top u r kissing so ridiculously,,,,vry nasty work that boy hd done ,,so humiliating.” “What kind of a ridiculous attitude is this? Can’t even respect girls,” commented another fan.

A similar incident had left Sara shocked in November as she made her way out of the airport in Mumbai. On that occasion too, Sara Ali Khan’s fans had approached her requesting her for a selfie. A kind-hearted person that she is, Sara did not disappoint them and stopped to pose for the camera. However, she became uncomfortable when a man dressed in a blue T-shirt went too close to Sara to click a selfie. Sara moved away from him and gave him a menacing look. It appeared that the man in question did not learn from his mistake and kept getting too close to Sara. Once again the Simmba actress moved away from him and stared at him without uttering a word.

Sara had recently travelled to the Maldives on a holiday with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. She had inundated her Instagram page with breathtaking photos of her escapades in water. In one video (see above), ‘jalpari’ Sara was seen diving into the sea to create a breathtaking view.