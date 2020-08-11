Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies day after testing positive for COVID-19

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori has died of a heart attack a day after he took to Twitter to inform everyone about testing positive for COVID-19.



Taking to Twitter, he had written, “After detecting early symptoms of COVID-19, I had my test done yesterday. The report has come positive. I am admitted in Aurobindo Hospital. Please pray that I am able to defeat this disease. There’s one request. Please don’t call me or my family members. You will continue to receive update on my health on Facebook or Twitter.”

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

News agency ANI quoted Dr Vinod Bhandari from Sri Aurobindo Hospital as saying, “Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia.”

Fans have begun paying tributes to the celebrated poet;