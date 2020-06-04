Fact-Check: Was Arnab Goswami’s TV channel tricked by Twitter user, who called Republic TV founder ‘Modi’s dog?’; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam anchor for shenanigans

A tweet implying that Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV was tricked into following a Twitter user only to face insults for the controversial TV anchor has gone viral clocking thousands of retweets and likes. This took place days after Arnab Goswami faced criticism from FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait.

In the viral tweet, user @MrBatty_ shared at least four screenshots of his alleged conversation on Twitter with Republic TV. According to the first screenshot, the user had tagged Republic TV to inform, “hi, I just cracked into ISI’s database and along with pigeon and locust, I found one more animal in the anti-India creatures’ folder. Please follow back so that I can share it with you.”

The next screenshot showed Republic TV following the user on Twitter. The third screenshot claimed to capture of the private conversation between the user and Republic TV, which wrote, “Show us the picture. The nation wants to know.” The user replied with a photo of Goswami with a caption that read, “The image was saved as Modi’s dog.”

The fourth screenshot showed how Republic TV had blocked the user on Twitter.

Given the existing hatred for Goswami in India for his role in bringing disrepute to the profession of journalism, the tweet by user @MrBatty_ went viral in no time. It received close to 18,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets.

Pakistan was almost defeated, but republic snapped. pic.twitter.com/CqcwOLZne3 — Batty (@MrBatty_) June 2, 2020

One user asked, “Is this for real?? Arey yaar?” Another commented, “That’s nasty!!!” “Damn man your awesome!!!” wrote another user.

Realising that many people had started to treat his post as a real encounter between him and Republic TV, user @MrBatty_ wrote, “NO SIRS AND MADAMS THIS IS NOT A LEGIT SCREENSHOT IT’S A PARODY CHAT. thanx for joining our laugh riot.”

NO SIRS AND MADAMS THIS IS NOT A LEGIT SCREENSHOT IT’S A PARODY CHAT. thanx for joining our laugh riot. — Batty (@MrBatty_) June 2, 2020

The photoshopped Twitter encounter between a user and Republic TV is a part of a growing trend, where Twitterati have been posting similar fake conversations with celebrities with a hilarious twist.

Here are some examples;

i was just trying to help pic.twitter.com/pGZeY4kRe2 — Nikhil. (@that_tommo_guy) June 4, 2020

Designer Patrakaar got offended, what to do!! pic.twitter.com/WBlDwNrn6D — Satirizer© (@CVBharati) June 3, 2020

Postmen these days, I tell you. pic.twitter.com/ZgWaZrRxgZ — Batty (@MrBatty_) May 30, 2020

Arnab Goswami, who’s facing multiple criminal investigations against him, recently faced severe criticism from entertainment celebrities including Kavita Kaushik and Kubbra Sait after he was seen to be giving a communal colour to the lynching of three men including two Hindu monks in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

