Fact-Check: Did Prince Charles get coronavirus infection from Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor?

Prince Charles, the heir to the British monarchy, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, sending shockwaves amidst hundreds dying of the deadly virus in the country. Charles, also known as the Prince of Wales, had last attended a public function on 14 March when he took part in a charity dinner to raise funds for the Australian bushfire in London. No sooner did the news of Charles testing positive for coronavirus emerge, Facebook experienced a deluge of sorts with many claiming that Charles was infected by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who he met in London recently.

The news of Charles testing positive for coronavirus came on the same day as singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive in her third COVID-19 test. A report by news agency IANS said that, in the second test conducted on Sunday, the popular Bollywood singer had tested positive. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

Several users inundated Facebook with claims that Kanika had passed on the infection to the Monarch during her recent trip to London. Almost all Facebook posts carried two identical photos of Charles and Kanika in conversation with each other. One social media post read, “Prince Charles tested positive..Aap chronology samjho. Kanika has single handedly taken down many bigshots. Ours are just hiding the truth.”

Similar claims were made by countless other users as well.

What’s the truth?

The viral photo of Kanika with Charles is nearly five years old. A report by Economic Times in July 2015 had carried the same photo of the two. The report (read here) had claimed that Kanika had met Charles during a charity event hosted by ‘UK royalty Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.’

Kanika indeed travelled to London earlier this month. The last public function attended by Prince Charles was on 14 March when The Prince’s Trust headed by him hosted the ‘National Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020.’ It was at this function when Charles was seen greeting his guests by folding his hands.

The Prince’s Trust Awards took place on 14 March while Kanika Kapoor has said that she was back in India from London on 9 March just in time for Holi celebrations. Holi was celebrated on 9 and 10 March this year.

Kanika has been dominating media headlines lately after it emerged that several high-profile politicians such as BJP MP Dushyant Singh and his mother Vasundhara Raje had come in close contact with her when they attended a function in Lucknow where the Bollywood singer was a guest. Both Singh and Raje along with Uttar Pradesh Health Minister were among others who had to go into self-isolation since Kanika had tested positive for coronavirus.