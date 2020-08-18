Facebook’s Ankhi Das, Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan face condemnation after former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau issues call for mass violence; Saif Ali Khan’s co-star questions inaction

Facebook’s Ankhi Das has come under more condemnation after a video of former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau calling for mass violence was shared by comedian Kunal Kamra on Twitter. In the video, the motormouth former Bigg Boss contestant was heard asking his followers to take the law into their hands to teach people a lesson if they insulted Hindu gods. Among those condemning the known hatemonger was Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait, who expressed her shock at the inaction against Hindustani Bhau by authorities.

He was heard saying, “Now anyone, I repeat anyone, who goes against our gods or religion. No let’s finish the tradition of forgiveness. Now, kill these pimps. We will worry about the consequences later.”

Sharing the video, Kamra tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the Mumbai Police as he wrote, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution…”

The video evoked angry reactions from netizens, who targeted Facebook’s Ankhi Das, who has been facing condemnation for favouring the BJP on hate speech during the last Lok Sabha elections. A report by The Wall Street Journal had alleged that Das vetoed the move to block BJP hatemongers on Facebook after several videos posted by them were found to be deeply offensive and in violation of Facebook’s own community rules.

Aghast by the inaction, Kubbra Sait tweeted, “Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken?”

Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken?

Hindustani Bhau’s controversial video was shared on Instagram, where the Facebook-owned platform has given him a verified blue tick status despite his videos being filled with abuses and hate.

While Instagram has reportedly removed his controversial video, it has decided to take no action against the hatemonger for his other videos. With the Ankhi Das episode revealing Facebook’s dirty nexus with the BJP, it’s not surprising why the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform would bother acting against a Hindutva hatemonger for issuing threats for mass violence.

It’s also not surprising why Facebook has chosen to give Hindustani Bhau a verified status on its platform, where the underlying theme of his videos is full of hate.

The latest episode also prompted many to target Mukesh Ambani and Salman Khan for their role in promoting Hindustani Bhau and his brand of hatemongering. The individual was handpicked by Mukesh Ambani-owned Colors TV to be a part of its controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Salman Khan was the show’s host.