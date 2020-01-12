Explosive revelation by Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh, sister of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show, says servant tried to rape her

Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh on Saturday night made explosive revelations by sharing her experience of jumping from the second floor of her house after her servant attempted to rape her. Arti said that her brother, Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show, played a key role in coming out of the traumatic experience.

Sharing her experience on the show, Arti said, “I was sleeping in my house when my domestic help tried to rape me. I fought hard to escape and manage to leave by jumping from the second floor of my house. That’s when I realised how powerful I was. We lived in Lucknow, where people would sleep at 3 pm. I was running on the road and shouting ‘Mummy, mummy.’ This was my first experience of what a disgusting feeling was like.”

Arti said that her brother Krushna and mother helped her in coming out of the traumatic experience. This explains why Aarti had faced panic attacks inside the Bigg Boss house two months into the show.

The last time Arti faced panic attacks in the Bigg Boss house, her brother Krushna and sister-in-law had publicly extended their support. Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah had issued chilling threats to Siddharth Shukla, who was held responsible for causing the panic attacks to her.

Krushna had recently shared a photo of himself with Arti and written on Instagram, “Such a proud feeling now days was in Delhi a guy came up to me and said “Arti s brother na “😆felt really good. At airports on shows every one taking about her. “Sir watching Arti she s doing well”ladies coming up to me and saying “we really love Arti “such a proud feeling for a bro.”

Vishal Aditya Singh said that he was molested by at least three men when he was just nine years of age. His worst experience came when his own father thrashed him when he decided to share his brutal experience with him. The experience was so nasty that Vishal began to hate every man, particularly a father figure person.

Rashami Desai said that she was always deemed as a harbinger of bad omen in the family as her birth coincided with the financial ruin of the family. Frustrated by constant taunts, Rashami said that she had attempted suicide. She survived the suicide attempt since her aunt intervened at the right time in providing her the required medical support.