“Expected better from you”: Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal lashes out at Sonam Kapoor for justifying nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has lashed out at Sonam Kapoor for justifying nepotism, calling it karma in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death on 14 June. This was after Sonam justified nepotism in her Father’s Day note on social media.

Sonam had written, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.”

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Rocky Jaiswal replied without mincing words as he wrote, “So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life? By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life

@sonamakapoor! Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG.”

Rocky continued, “Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma’ by d high, mighty n powerful.Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise!”

So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life?

By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor !

Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG https://t.co/KBJfRjXc9T — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 21, 2020

Netizens too did not react kindly to Sonam’s tweet as they trended hashtag #PapaHainNa on the microblogging site.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others.

Fans have launched an extraordinary call for a boycott of Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films, accusing them of carrying out a silent boycott of Sushant.