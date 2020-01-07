Evicted contestant makes stunning revelation about ‘unhygienic’ Siddharth Shukla, says he’s using Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif to win Bigg Boss

Shefali Bagga has made a stunning revelation about Siddharth Shukla accusing him of being unhygienic and using Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, to win the reality show.

Speaking after her eviction from the reality show, Shefali said that Asim Riaz was the most handsome contestant in this year’s Bigg Boss show. When informed about former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan’s tweet declaring Siddharth as the most handsome contestant, Shefali said, “From which angle is Siddharth Shukla handsome? He doesn’t even take a shower and keeps roaming in shorts. He only indulges in fights. There’s nothing handsome about him.”

Shefali also took a jibe at Arshi Khan’s age by sarcastically commenting that perhaps she was finding Asim Riaz too young for herself.

Reacting to her comments, Arshi said, “Yes Siddharth Shukla most handsome contestant in bb13.”

Shefali also alleged that Siddharth was using Shehnaaz to win the game. She Times of India, “Shehnaz understands the game well and it is not like she doesn’t know what is happening. Initially, also whoever got praised by Salman Khan during weekend ka vaar, Shehnaz used to stay with them. So, it would be wrong to say that she is not playing the game, she is playing quite well. Sidharth is using Shehnaz for the game and has realised her popularity. He is trying to pull her down just like Mahira and Paras. Sidharth is giving priority to Mahira over Shehnaz just to put her down. If you are genuinely friends with someone how can you insult that person.”

There have been some bitterness in Siddharth’s relationship with Shehnaaz, who was seen slapping the former on Monday night. Many suspect that Shehnaaz too has detected Siddharth’s real motive behind his friendship with her and, therefore, decided to change her attitude towards him.