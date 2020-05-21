“Everyone’s boss”: Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show humbled by compliment from Tiger Shroff; Disha Patani falls for co-star’s ‘muscular arms’

Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show was in for a pleasant shock on Wednesday when Tiger Shroff declared him sab ka baap (everyone’s boss) as the latter paid him a compliment on his acting skills. Left humbled, Krushna extended his ‘love’ to the Baaghi star and his legendary Dad Jackie Shroff. This came days after Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani fell for her co-star Anil Kapoor’s muscular arms.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna shared a photo of himself with Tiger from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the photo, Krushna was seen mimicking Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff. His caption read, “Bidu MERA baccha hai tu 😋one of the best moment on our show t k s s 😇and specially with those whom u like and adore one of the most hard working and talented actor tiger lots of love to u @tigerjackieshroff really love impersonating dada when u there on show. T c be safe.”

Responding to Krushna’s post, Tiger wrote, “Sab ka baap…krushna😄🙌too good you are😍🔥,”

Krushna replied, “Thank u tiger love to u and my all time fav dada be safe.”

Among those who liked Krushna’s post triggering adorable banter between him and Tiger was his co-star Bharti Singh, who he had recently teased publicly. Krushna had recently shared a throwback photo of the crew members of The Kapil Sharma Show from their trip to Dubai. This post had helped him trend on the internet as many wondered why Archana Puran Singh was missing from the photo.

Elsewhere, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was recently in the news after she publicly expressed her admiration for Anil Kapoor’s muscular arms. This was after Disha shared a photo of her video conference with her Malang co-stars.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been off-air due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.