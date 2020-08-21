“Everyone around me would cry all the time”: Isha Ambani reveals about emotional roller coaster in planning wedding with parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani before Akash and Shloka Mehta’s wedding

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is not known for giving media interviews, but on a rare occasion when she spoke to a journalist, her comments gave a fair idea about her relationship with her parents. The billionaire heiress to the Reliance Industries also opened up about her wedding and the emotional roller coaster she went through while leaving her parents’ house. She also revealed that her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani had done ‘all the hard work’ in organising her dream wedding.

Isha had told Vogue magazine that her ‘Mom was CEO’ while she was the ‘chairperson’ of during her wedding. “She (Nita Ambani) and Dad (Mukesh Ambani) did all the hard work. Thankfully, we ended up liking the same things, so that made it a breeze. I didn’t go to a single wedding meeting. I was never someone who dreamt of how my wedding would be, yet it was wonderful in more ways than I can imagine. It was a very emotional affair for everyone in my family. I was emotional too but everyone around me would cry all the time. I only cried at my bidaai (leaving the parents’ house) because I felt some peer pressure as everyone else was crying, especially my parents.”

In the same interview, Isha had also shared her bonding with mother Nita during her growing up period. She had said how her father Mukesh Ambani would often act as a mediator every time she had disagreements with her mother. “I remember, whenever mom and I had fights, we’d call dad to resolve the issue. My mom was way stricter. If we wanted to bunk school, dad would be like “It’s no big deal” but mom would ensure we ate on time, studied hard and got our playtime as well. My grandparents (paternal and maternal) and my maasi played a huge role in bringing us up,” Isha had said.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani have three children namely Akash, Isha and Anant. Akash and Isha are twins and were born through IVF.

Mukesh Ambani, who recently became the fourth richest person in the world, has reportedly embarked on an extraordinary succession plan with Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani to be included in a newly created family council.

According to a media report, the family council will aim to provide equal representation to Akash, Isha and Anant, enabling them to take over the management responsibilities of Reliance Industries. “The move is part of succession planning of Reliance and will include an adult member of the family, the three children, and possibly external members who will act as mentors and advisors,” Livemint had quoted a source close to the Ambani family.