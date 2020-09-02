“Even heirs have to earn their keep”: Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash and Isha Ambani included in world’s most influential list of ’40 Under 40′; Facebook deal brings global fame for Nita Ambani’s twins

Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash Ambani and sister-in-law Isha Ambani found their names in the list fo the ’40 under 40′ list of the world’s most influential people. What has catapulted the Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s twin children are their role in securing the deal with Facebook after they joined the Reliance Jio board as directors.

While announcing the names in the ’40 under 40′ list under the technology segment, the Fortune magazine wrote, “They say data is the new oil—and when it comes to Reliance Industries, India’s largest company, that’s literally the case. The 47-year-old conglomerate amassed a fortune in petrochemicals before dominating India’s mobile connectivity market with Jio, a low-cost wireless carrier it debuted in 2016. Akash and Isha Ambani are the twin children of Reliance’s chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, who happens, not coincidentally, to be India’s—rewind, Asia’s—richest man. (No big deal.)”

Reliance is a family business of the Ambanis. Akash joined the company in 2014 after receiving an economics degree from Brown University. He married Shloka mehta, the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta, in March last year.

Isha joined the company a year later, following stints at Yale, Stanford, and McKinsey. She got married to Anand Piramal in December 2018. The brother-sister duo was responsible for securing the company’s recent megadeal with Facebook—$5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake—plus major follow-on investments from marquee tech titans like Google, Qualcomm, and Intel. Both are board members of Reliance Jio.

Their efforts under the guidance of Mukesh Ambani saw the flurry of investment making the company valued at a whopping $65 billion.

The Fortune magazine wrote, “The Ambani scions lead enviable lives: attending private concerts featuring Beyoncé, partying with buddies Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, living it up in a 27-story residential skyscraping pleasure palace in Mumbai. When the glam siblings are not basking in unfathomable luxury, they’re training—along with their younger brother, Anant, 25, a more recent addition to Jio’s board—to take on their father’s empire. A major proving ground will be e-commerce. Recently, Akash and Isha helped launch Jio Mart, a venture that aims to challenge Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart for command of India’s massive and fast-growing online shopping market. Hey, even heirs have to earn their keep.”

Mukesh and Isha were last seen attending a public event was when they addressed the company’s annual AGM through video conferencing.