Eoin Morgan’s 18-ball 44 fails to secure win for Kolkata Knight Riders as Delhi Capitals survive scare

Delhi Capitals on Saturday survived a real scare after Eoin Morgan’s 18-ball 44 run almost snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. The team from Delhi defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in the end. Skipper Shreyas Iyer hit a 38-ball 88 on Saturday to secure a thrilling win for his side.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals made 228 for 4 in their quota of 20 overs with opener Prithvi Shaw laying a nice foundation with his 41-ball 66 runs that included four boundaries and four sixes. Shreyas Iyer capitalised on the good start by Shaw as he began to hit KKR bowlers all around the stadium. With six sixes and seven boundaries, Iyer went on to score 88 runs in just 38 balls. He was nicely supported by Rishabh Pant, who made 38 in just 17 runs.

The KKR began their chase on an aggressive note by scoring 72-2 in 8.1 overs, but the side from Kolkata kept losing wickets at a regular interval. Nitish Rana gave them some hope as he made 35-ball 58. But his departure nearly put paid to the KKR’s hopes of pulling off a remarkable win.

But Rahul Tripathi rekindled the hopes for the KKR once again when he hit Marcus Stoinis for 24 runs in the 17th over. Eoin Morgan followed it up by hitting Kagiso Rabada for three consecutive sixes on his first three balls of the 18th over. Rabada went on to concede 23 runs in his over, taking the KKR’s score to 198-6. Morgan was unlucky to get out in the 19th over for 44, which he took 18 balls to score.

Tripathi too departed in the last over of the match, while trying to hit Stoinis for a six.