“Empathy, patience, confidence to follow dreams”: Qualities Nita Ambani learnt from Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta as Mukesh Ambani’s wife launches social media platform for women

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani on Sunday launched a social media platform dedicated to women with an aim to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the ‘bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.’ Known as ‘Her Circle,’ the new digital networking platform is ‘an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.’

While launching Her Circle, Nita Ambani said, ‘When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others.”

Mukesh Ambani’s wife said that ‘as a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls,’ she was taught to believe in herself. “From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other,” Nita Ambani said.

She hoped that Her Circle could act as a platform for support and solidarity for millions of women. “With the Digital Revolution enabling 24×7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform,” she added.

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment oriented even as it connects women to each other through a social platform. A woman user can engage as she watches vibrant videos, reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

It will give access to masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Ambani said that when women lean on women, incredible things happen.

Registration on Her Circle is free. It has been launched in English and will subsequently be expanded in other languages.

Last year, Nita and Mukesh Ambani became grandparents for the first time after Shloka Mehta gave birth to a baby boy, who was later named Prithvi.