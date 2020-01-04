Emotional scenes as Isha and Akash Ambani welcome Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal to Reliance Family, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Riteish Deshmukh enthrall audience

Last week as Indians said goodbye to 2019, India’s richest family was welcoming the employees of Reliance Group and their families at a glittering ceremony in Jamnagar in Gujarat. Billed as the Reliance Family Day, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also marked the tenth anniversary of the Reliance Foundation. The function, which saw Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Salim and Suleman Merchant enthrall the audience, also witnessed emotional scenes as Akash Ambani and his twin-sister Isha formally welcomed their respective partners namely Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal.

This was after Akash and Isha welcomed the members of the Reliance family while discharging the duties of the emcees for the evening. They informed how the Reliance family had now ‘grown to 6.5 lakh strong.’ “That’s right. And since the last Family Day celebrations, our families have grown too. Isn’t that Isha?” asked Akash. Isha replied, “Yes they have Akash. Shloka and Anant, a very warm welcome to your first Reliance Family Day.”

Isha looked stunningly beautiful in a white kurta with colorful flowers embroidered paired with a chiffon dupatta and palazzos. Dressed in a red short-sleeved embellished Anarkali, Shloka too looked dressed to kill with bare minimum makeup.

Their respective husbands chose to wear suits for the occasion. Both Shloka and Anand were invited on the stage to light the lamp along with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Aamir said that he was honoured to be at the Reliance Family Day. He told the audience how Reliance Foundation has touched his life personally.

Salim and Suleiman enthralled the audience by performing some of their hit Bollywood numbers such as Shukran Allah and Tauba Tauba.