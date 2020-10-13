“Elephants in this country are way wiser”: Twitterati react to Ramdev’s fall from elephant during yoga session

Self-styled yoga guru Ramdev’s attempts to perform yoga on the back of an elephant backfired spectacularly as the controversial BJP supporter fell to the ground. The video of Ramdev’s spectacular fall has gone viral on social media, evoking reactions from Twitterati.

In the video, Ramdev was seen performing yoga on the back of an elephant. However, moments later, the elephant moved to cause Ramdev to fall to the ground. Much to his comfort, the controversial yoga guru regained control with the help of security guards and kept walking.

And here is Baba Ramdev performing yoga on Elephant in UP.. Visuals says it all… #Ramdev pic.twitter.com/dCqtvWOqTE — Anubhav Khandelwal (@_anubhavk) October 13, 2020

Baba Ramdev should be new moscat for GDP. Kabhi cycle se kabhi elephant se gir rahe hai. — Narundar Parody (@NarundarM) October 13, 2020

Elephants in this country are way wiser than a lot humans and know when a “fake yogi” is using them for his propaganda#Ramdev https://t.co/qRklSlRfTJ — Pooja Priyamvada/पूजा प्रियंवदा (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) October 13, 2020

Baba Ramdev after falling from elephant pic.twitter.com/3ETkNBqZ4a — vishakha | yogi ji stan acc (@vixhakha) October 13, 2020

Not too long ago, Ramdev had fallen off his bike after he lost control of his bicycle on LIVE TV. The video, captured during an India TV broadcast, had gone viral then.