“Elephants in this country are way wiser”: Twitterati react to Ramdev’s fall from elephant during yoga session

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Self-styled yoga guru Ramdev’s attempts to perform yoga on the back of an elephant backfired spectacularly as the controversial BJP supporter fell to the ground. The video of Ramdev’s spectacular fall has gone viral on social media, evoking reactions from Twitterati.

yoga guru Ramdev

In the video, Ramdev was seen performing yoga on the back of an elephant. However, moments later, the elephant moved to cause Ramdev to fall to the ground. Much to his comfort, the controversial yoga guru regained control with the help of security guards and kept walking.

Not too long ago, Ramdev had fallen off his bike after he lost control of his bicycle on LIVE TV. The video, captured during an India TV broadcast, had gone viral then.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here