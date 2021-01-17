Eijaz Khan evicted from Bigg Boss? Announcement leaves Arshi Khan in tears

In a shocking development, Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan appears to have left the show, leaving his fellow housemates including Arshi Khan in tears.



In a promo broadcast by Colors TV on Sunday, Bigg Boss was heard informing the contestants how Eijaz was the first one to enter the house in the ongoing season but, for some reasons, he was having to leave the show after spending 1056 days inside the house.

The announcement left contestants shocked with Arshi Khan trying to wipe her tears. Eijaz may be replaced by last year’s contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to Twitter handle The Khabri, Eijaz may return to the house within the next two weeks.

#EijazKhan will Return in couple of weeks once his shoot is complete thats why #Devoleena is sent as his proxy in the house NO EIJAZ NO BB14 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 17, 2021

The makers have not specified the reason for Eijaz’s sudden exit from the show.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta too has reportedly returned to the house after leaving the show for a medical emergency last week.

Host Salman Khan on Sunday night informed that there will be no eviction and all four nominated housemates will face public voting the next week. The Bollywood megastar also chided Nikki Tamboli for her rude behaviour asking her to mend her ways.

In the coming days, the makers of the show will confiscate housemates’ rations, forcing them to earn their food through hard work. This was after they were admonished for not taking the games seriously and routinely flouting the rules of the show.