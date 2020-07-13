Driver of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan tests positive for COVID-19; Sushant Singh Rajput’s former co-star too undergoes coronavirus test

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has revealed that her driver had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she too had undergone the test for the deadly virus. The Simmba actress took to Instagram to make the revelation.

Her note read, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions.”

The Kedarnath actress added, “A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

Sara’s revelation about her driver testing positive for COVID-19 came two days after Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for the treatment of coronavirus. Later, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya too had tested positive for the same virus.

In his latest Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their prayers for him and his family.

Bachchan had earlier written, “to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..♥️ I put my hands together and say thank you.”

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were ‘clinically stable’ and did not require aggressive treatment.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 also featuring Varun Dhawan. Her first two films namely Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and Siimba with Ranveer Singh were huge commercial hits.