Billed as the Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani of Hyderabad, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and husband Mohammed Asaduddin had a double-celebration on Monday as they kicked off the following week in style. First, Asad sent heartfelt birthday greetings to his ‘love’ on her birthday. The newly-wed couple later followed this with a joint celebration of Anam’s latest business success. While sharing the photos of her celebration party, Anam referred to Asad as her ‘cheerleader.’

Ahead of her 25th birthday celebration, first since her wedding last year, Anam decided to flaunt her ‘Outfit Of The Day.’ Designed by Krsna Couture, Anam’s dress was a powder blue high necked gown with 3/4th length sleeves with a royal blue louis vuitton box purse to match. This embellishments on the neck and was snug at the waist as it began to flair to mimic a princess style floor-length gown.

Looking dainty as a doll, Anam Mirza was seen doing a little jig as husband Asad was seeing adjusting the birthday cake. Clad in a pinstriped shirt dress with hair parted in the middle and secured with bobby pins, Anam looked ecstatic about the celebration. Asad’s heartfelt message read, “Happy birthday my love. Love you to the moon and back.”

Anam reciprocated her husband’s feelings by calling him her cheerleader as she shared an adorable photo of herself with Asad. She wrote, “Always my cheerleader.” In the photo, while Asad was seen sporting a blue-striped shirt and a trouser, Anam posed for the camera in the same outfit that she called ‘OOTD’ in an earlier post.

Her admiration for her husband did not end here. In another post to celebrate the successful ending of her annual fashion exhibition, Anam shared a group photo, which also included Asad, and wrote, “We struggle, we scream, we fight. But we get the work done. Building our business but also building relationships to last a lifetime. We did it guys. Let’s go kill it in Bangalore.”

The Label Bazaar is an annual fashion exhibition organised by Anam Mirza. This year, the event was held at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad on 22 February.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had said.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.

