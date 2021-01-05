“Don’t believe rumours”: Kapil Sharma’s announcement on Netflix web series leaves fans in splits; Arnab Goswami supporters troll comedian for mocking by Kiku Sharda

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Tuesday announced his new collaboration with Netflix with a hilarious teaser, which left his fans in splits. But, his detractors were quick to attack him for allowing The Kapil Sharma Show platform, produced by Salman Khan, to be used for the mocking of Arnab Goswami last year.

Sharing the teaser of his upcoming Netflix web series, Kapil wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon. This is the auspicious news.”

In the Netflix teaser, Kapil could be seen recording a promo for Netflix but he got stuck at the correct pronunciation of the word’ auspicious.’ He was seen saying, “Hi, I am Kapil and I have umm…one second. And this is an aus..pi…species. Aus-pi-cios.”

However, the famous comedian correctly pronounces the word ‘auspicious’ in the end as he says in fluent English, “So, I am coming on your TVs, laptops and phones. That is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news.” Buoyed by his ability to deliver his lines in English, Kapil ended the video by asking, “Should we do it in English only?”

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

However, Arnab Goswami’s fans were not impressed as they began trolling Kapil for letting Kiku Sharda mock Goswami on his comedy show in the past.

#KapilSharma is also a two faced guy

Never seen him seeking justice for #SSR instead he was mocking Arnab who whole heartedly fought for Sushant

Also Kapil Sharma is close friend of Mika n Diljit who are always against the govt — filmy banda (@filmyy_) January 5, 2021

Have you seen “Slim trim” #KapilSharma ever making fun of selmon,shah Rukh,akshay,amir Or ajay etc?.. No never but on the same handsome dude’s Show Arnab was mocked through an act which was originally an extremely sensitive discussion on SSR’s case. #CantSubdueArnab @republic pic.twitter.com/dCktcuGlV1 — YUGAntika Singh S. (@yugankika) January 5, 2021

A comedian without Comedy #KapilSharma

D Slim guy makes fun of everyone who has some weight on their body but forgets himself

The b0g who makes fun of Arnab 2 please his master’s Don’t troll me now coz this guy deserves no respect#CantSubdueArnab#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/hqZnWxWo3z — TheTaurus (@The___Taurus) January 5, 2021

Kiku and Krushna Abhishek had famously recreated Goswami’s ‘Mujhe drugs do’ meltdown by asking ‘mujhe jug do.’ Many had felt that this was Salman Khan’s own way of responding to Goswami for the latter’s routine attack against the megastar. Salman is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show.