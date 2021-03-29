“Do me a favour let’s not play Holi”: Akshay Kumar trolled by right-wing brigade for tweet on Hindu festival; threatened with boycott call

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday faced a huge backlash after he urged people to not play Holi in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in parts of India. No sooner did Akshay take to Twitter asking people to stay away from Holi celebrations, the right-ring brigade began to give him grief.

Twisting a line from a famous Holi song featured in one of his films, Akshay wrote, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.”

However, this did not go down well with Hindutva fanatics, who incessantly trolled the actor by mocking him with the ‘Canadian citizen’ jibe.

While some members of the Hindutva social media foot soldiers came to his defence reminding netizens about his support for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, this did not stop others from calling for Akshay Kumar’s boycott in the future.

Akshay has long faced criticism from India’s liberal ecosystem for his proximity to and silence on several questionable policies by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was even invited by PM Modi to interview him ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

