‘Dismayed’ rating agency launches extraordinary attack on Arnab Goswami for leaking ‘private and confidential communication’; calls out Republic TV for misrepresenting facts

India’s TV rating agency, BARC, has launched an extraordinary attack on Arnab Goswami for leaking ‘private and confidential communication’ and called out Republic TV for misrepresenting facts. This was after Goswami sensationally claimed that the ‘Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has confirmed that there was never a case against’ his TV channel in the TRP scam case.

According to Republic TV, its CEO Vikas Khanchandani had written to BARC on 16 October, requesting the agency to ‘confirm in the public domain’ that the ‘BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd).’

BARC, according to Republic TV, replied on 17 October ‘by thanking the network for their faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC and said that if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response.’

“Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn,” Republic TV claimed.

No sooner did Goswami appear on his channel to make stunning claims about BARC, the rating agency responded, accusing Republic TV of misrepresenting facts. Its statement read, “BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC Indie is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same, BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network.”

Goswami and his channel are facing a criminal probe in the TRP scam after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh hinted that the controversial TV anchor could be arrested and his bank accounts seized as a result of his role in the TRP scam.