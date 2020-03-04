Disha Patani’s ‘frightening’ dance video with boyfriend receives ‘cute’ red heart response from Tiger Shroff days after Kapil Sharma takes dig at ‘less romance’

Seldom has Bollywood actress Disha Patani publicly confessed her love for boyfriend Tiger Shroff even though the two have been dating each other for several years. But, on Monday, the Malang actress poured her heart out for Tiger as she wished the Baaghi actor on his birthday. Her extraordinary post in praise of Tiger’s ‘frightening’ dance also received an instant reply from the latter. Tiger termed her birthday greetings ‘cute’ as he appreciated that with a red heart emoji. This public exchange of love for each other came just days after Kapil Sharma had taken a dig at Tiger for being less romantic with Disha Patani in Baaghi 2.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared an old video of their dance performance. According to her, this was the first time both of them had performed together to a song.

Disha wrote, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) 🤪🐵 happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto🐵😜❤️🤗 go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny🔥🔥❤️ @tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger responded immediately as he wrote, “So cute thank u d❤️”

Last week, Kapil Sharma had left Tiger Shroff red-faced when he informed Archana Puran Singh that his guest had reduced the quota of romantic scenes in Baaghi 2 also featuring Disha. This was after Tiger appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Baaghi 3 featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3, is set to release on 6 March. The film also has a special sensuous dance number Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani. Sharing his girlfriend’s item number video from his upcoming film, Tiger wrote, “Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now.”