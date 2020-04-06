Disha Patani’s face scarred by mosquito bite, doesn’t join Shloka Mehta’s in-laws, Kapil Sharma and others to share lighting lamp video days after Arnab Goswami emulated her

Disha Patani has sensationally revealed how she was bitten by a mosquito as the actress did not join the likes of Mukesh and Shloka Mehta’s in-laws, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, comedian Kapil Sharma and others to share the video of lighting a lamp on Sunday night as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus. The Bharat actress was recently in the news after Arnab Goswami was seen emuling her and Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show in coping with the lockdown anxiety.

Disha took to Instagram to inform her fans that a mosquito had left a scar on her face after she was bitten by the insect. While sharing the video, Disha wrote, “When mosquito bites right at the centre of your face.” In the selfie video shared by Disha, a scar can be seen right below her left eye. The actress looked sad while shooting the video.

Her video came hours before India observed the ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ challenge to defeat the darkness caused by coronavirus. Noted celebrities including top names from Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif among others took to their social media pages to share the photos of lighting diyas (earthen lamps). The prime minister had asked Indians to switch off their lights and light a diya to fight the deadly virus, which has already claimed more than 70 lives.

Also joining was India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, who were seen performing prayers while they held a candle and a diya each.

Disha was recently in the news after Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami was seen emulating her and Archana Puran Singh in dealing with the anxiety caused by the current 21-day lockdown. Goswami had shown his light-hearted side during one of his recent TV debates as a comedian mimicked him on a LIVE TV. Far from losing his temper, Goswami was seen enjoying Suresh Menon’s mimicry of him.

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh and Disha Patani shared funny videos of themselves to inform their fans how they were coping with quarantine life.