Disha Patani reveals why she did not attend BJP’s CAA meeting, Malang producer Bhushan Kumar left exposed for lies

Disha Patani has dominated media space after the trailer of her upcoming film Malang was released on Monday. The Baaghi 2 actress has now triggered another controversy for not attending the CAA meeting in Mumbai’s Hyatt hotel by the BJP even though her Malang producer, Bhushan Kumar, was there to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Jay Panda. Disha and her co-star in Malang, Aditya Roy Kapoor, were asked by reporters during a promotion event if they also received invites from the BJP to attend the controversial meeting. Both Disha and Aditya denied receiving any invites from the BJP. Their producer, Kumar, said that although he had visited Hyatt hotel around the same time when other Bollywood stars attended the meeting with the BJP bigwigs, he had visited the hotel for some other work.

Bhushan Kumar was, however, left exposed his lies by BJP leader Tarun Rathi, who was a man behind inviting Bollywood names for the meeting. Rathi took to Twitetr to thank Bhushan Kumar for attending the meeting called by the BJP to explain the newly amended Citizenship Act.

If that was not enough, producer Rahul Rawail told NDTV that ‘Bhushan Kumar was very much a part of the CAA meeting at Grand Hyatt.’ Other notable names present at the meeting were Ritesh Sidhwani, Kunal Kohli, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, singers Shaan and Kailash Kher, composer Anu Malik, and actors Ranvir Shorey and Urvashi Rautela.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Javed Akhtar were invited for the same, but they decided to not show up for the event. Karan Johar was not in Mumbai as he was on a recce in Rajasthan for his next film Takht.

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor is set to release on 7 February.