Disha Patani makes stunning confession on Indian Idol, says she felt shy by flirtatious attempts of contestants as Neha Kakkar watched dance performance in awe

Disha Patani has often set the internet on fire with her bold photoshoots but seldom has she talked about her personal life. Known her being private and reclusive, Disha responded to flirtatious attempts by Indian Idol contestants with a revelation that she was shy in nature.

This all started by an announcement from Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, who said, “Today, we have Disha Patani with us and I can’t tell you how excited our boys (contestants) are. I want to show you something.”

In the video played on the big screen, contestants were seen excitedly preparing themselves to meet Disha. One contestant was heard asking, “Brother, who’s coming as a guest this time.” Another contestant replied, “This time, Disha Patani is coming.”

Another contestant was seen searching for everything related to Disha such as her favourite colour, food etc on Google. He exclaimed, “Favourite colour? Pink and white.” A contestant from Aligarh was seen dressing in pink to impress Disha. One contestant from West Bengal was seen worrying about his paunch adding that he will have to fix it in time for Disha’s arrival.

Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani could not stop their laughter as they watched the video.

Disha, for her part, thanked the contestants but added, “So sweet, thank you. I am so shy.” A contestant from Maharashtra approached Disha requesting her for a dance. He said, “We all are big fans of you. Will you dance with me? ” Disha readily agreed.

Later, she shook a leg to her popular slow motion track from Bharat starring Salman Khan. She was joined by Indian Idol contestants. She clearly set the Indian Idol show on fire as judges Neha, Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya watched in awe.

Disha was later seen consoling Anil Kapoor after he broke down publicly watching a special video message from brother Boney Kapoor about their growing up period.

On the profession front, Disha’s upcoming film Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu is set to release on 7 February.