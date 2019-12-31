Disha Patani has competition within ‘family’ after Tiger Shroff reacts to sister’s kissing photo

Disha Patani finally has competition within the ‘family’ after a bold photo by Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff set the internet on fire. This was after Krishna shared an intimate photo of herself with her boyfriend Eban Hyams on Instagram evoking a quirky reaction from Tiger.

Sharing a series of photos with Eban, Krishna wrote, “Always making me laugh. 😆 Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. ♥️✨ @ebanhyams.” In the photos, Krishna is seen in a bikini as she kisses Eban.

She also posted a video of the two fondly kissing each other on her Insta story with a caption that read, “Everyday is paradise with Eban Hyams.” (Watch below)

The photos elicited plenty of reactions from social media users including brother Tiger, who wrote, “Eban…poor guy.” While some fans criticised Tiger for endorsing his sister’s public display of love with the Israeli-Indian model, others said that they wanted a similar display of affection between him and his rumoured girlfriend Disha.

This is not the first time that Krishna has shared bold photos with her boyfriend on Instagram. But never before has she decided to share a photo with her boyfriend as bold as the one she did on Monday.

Earlier, Disha has faced criticism for posting bold photos on innumerable occasions. On one occasion, the Bharat actress had to face social media ire for wishing Hindus on Diwali by wearing a bra. She also had to face public backlash for wishing Merry Christmas by sporting a bikini.

It seems she has finally found a match in her future sister-in-law.