Disha Patani consoles and Neha Kakkar left awestruck as Anil Kapoor breaks down on Indian Idol show remembering association with Sridevi and brother Boney Kapoor

When Anil Kapoor arrived on the sets of Indian Idol show with Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur, little did anyone realise he will break down in public. Hearing about his past struggle and remembering Janhvi Kapoor’s late mother Sridevi, Anil broke down in public prompting Disha Patani and others to console him. Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani too were seen in tears. This was arguably one of the most emotional episodes of the Sony TV’s singing reality show.

Aditya Narayan asked Anil Kapool if he wanted to hear a special message from a special person. Anil asked, “Kaun hai ye bhai (Who’s this person?)” The makers of Indian Idol then played a video message from Anil’s elder brother Boney Kapoor, who started his message by saying, “There’s one year gap between Anil and I…We grew up like two friends. We went to school together. We went on dates together and did everything that one does in his youth together.”

Anil was beginning to get emotional hearing his elder brother talk fondly about his growing up period. Boney continued, “There’s a lot of hard work behind what Anil has achieved today. He learnt music, he learnt singing. We used to live in Chembur. He used to go on the terrace to do his voice exercise. Our neighbour would think that a mentally challenged child has been born in our family.”

Boney continued, “We never had to wake him up on the day of his shooting. In fact, on many occasions, he never gave his clothes to laundry but he used to bring them back home to save producer’s money. He’s a fantastic brother. We started our career together. At the time of our grandmother’s death, we had decided that I would focus on production and you on acting. And he’s always been a big support for me.”

Reacting to the video message of his brother, Anil said in a choked voice, “Thank God, I’ve come here wearing sunglasses. At times, we actors wear sunglasses because we don’t want others to see our expression. I haven’t slept for the last two days. I had given the commitment to come here and I’m very happy that I came here.”

As Anil said ‘thank you,’ he was completely broken emotionally prompting Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur to console him. Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar too was in tears.

Anil Kapoor was seen breaking down once again when Aditya Narayan informed how the legendary actor had carried the recordings of Kishore Kumar to music director Laxmikant-Pyarelal on his cycle. Once again, Neha and Himesh Reshammiya were seen awestruck after learning about Anil’s struggle.

When Indian Idol contestants decided to pay tribute to his glorious career in Bollywood, Anil was seen crying. What also compounded his emotional upheaval was the photo of him with late Sridevi from Lamhe. Sridevi dies in a tragic accident in Dubai in 2018.

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu were on Indian idol to promote their upcoming film Malang.