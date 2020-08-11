“Disgraceful and low level”: Arnab Goswami launched blistering attack against former boss Rajdeep Sardesai for comments on Sushant Singh Rajput; demands Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest

Arnab Goswami on Monday night launched a tirade against his former NDTV boss, Rajdeep Sardesai, as he demanded arrest for Rhea Chakraborty while attempting to link Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the suicide of the latter’s ex-manager Disha Salian. Goswami termed Sardesai’s recent comment describing Sushant ‘not such a big star’ ‘disgraceful’ and ‘abhorrent.’

This was after a panelist on his show sought to draw the Republic TV founder’s attention to comments made by Sardesai. The Republic TV guest said, “What’s the fear? What will come up, I don’t know. Some reporters from another channel, a very famous journalist says, ‘he was a very small star. What does that mean?”

Goswami asked, “Who said that?”

The guest replied, “Rajdeep Sardesai, Aaj Tak, India Today.” Even before the guest could complete his sentence, Goswami replied, “Ridiculous. Sushant was called a small star. That’s the most, may I respond? If that’s true because I am not aware if the individual you mentioned made such abhorrent, disgraceful and low level remark. But, if anybody made such a comment on Sushant, I think people will judge.”

A video of Sardesai had recently gone viral where he was seen discussing the controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with a colleague from the India Today Group. Sardesai was seen saying, “Whether it’s the Police Commissioner in Mumbai or the DGP in Bihar, questions have been raised on all of them that what kind of actions are you taking and on whose instructions you are doing this? Can they indeed now take action independently now?”

Sardesai had continued, “Let’s be also honest, Sushant Singh Rajput was not such a big star that the police should come under so much pressure. What was the reason for this pressure.”

“Sushant Singh Rajput is not such a big star that Mumbai Police should be put under so much pressure.” You should be ashamed of yourself for giving such a horrible statement, @sardesairajdeep. pic.twitter.com/xRl5ojKpbV — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 8, 2020

Goswami on Monday night once again attempted to link Sushant’s tragic death to the death of Disha Salian, who had reportedly committed suicide just days before the Kedarnath actor’s body was found from his flat in Mumbai. Goswami said, “Tonight more proof emerges that the Mumbai Police tried to desperately cover-up the mysterious death of Disha Salian. As you already know, Sushant had information on Disha and had received a call from her just before she died. Sushant was disturbed about it and there are corroborative testimonies that he wanted to do a press conference on it. And then he died.”

Last week, the Mumbai Police had rubbished Republic TV’s claims that Disha’s body was found naked.