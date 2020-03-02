Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh nearly caused a diplomatic row after he posted his photoshopped image with US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal. The former co-star of Alia Bhatt, Taimur’s mother Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor must have breathed a sigh of relief when Ivanka took the joke in her stride and responded with an equally quirky reply.

Ivanka had accompanied her father during his recent two-day visit to India. While in India, Trump had travelled to Taj Mahal along with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka, who had shared several photos of Taj Mahal with one caption reading, “The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!”

Another photo of Ivanka from Taj Mahal going viral was where she was seen posing for the camera while sitting on Diana’s bench. In the photo, Ivanka could be seen clad in a pastel blue dress with bright red motifs.

Diljit shared one of the photos by photoshopping the image, where he could be seen relaxing with his one leg resting on Ivanka. He wrote, in a mixture of English and Roman Punjabi, “Me & Ivanka. She was after me insisting that I should take her to Taj Mahal. I then took because I had no options left.”

Since Diljit also shared the photoshopped image from his Twitter handle, Ivanka stunned him by replying to his social media post. She wrote, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Diljit later flaunted Ivanka’s response as he shared the screenshot of Ivanka’s response.

He also wrote on Twitter, “I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure.”

On the work front, Diljit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jodi, which is scheduled for a release in June this year.

